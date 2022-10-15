Russia Has no Plans to Transfer Technology to Belarus to Carry Nuclear Weapons - Official

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) Russia has no plans to transfer technology to Belarus on converting existing systems into carriers of nuclear weapons, Russian Deputy Representative on Disarmament First Committee Konstantin Vorontsov said.

"However, technologies that would allow weapons to be equipped, carry nuclear weapons, that's not in the cards," Vorontsov told the members of the United Nations First Committee on Friday.