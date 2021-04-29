UrduPoint.com
Russia Has No Preconditions For Putin-Biden Summit - Deputy Envoy To UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 08:04 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to meet his US counterpart Joe Biden without any preconditions, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said in a press briefing on Thursday

"The problem was created by the United States, it's up to the United States to clear this mess," Polyansky said when asked about the state of the US-Russia relations. "If they [US side] want normal relations, okay, we will wait, no problem, we are there, President Putin is ready to meet... When and where - no problem from our side, I assure you, and no preconditions."

Last month, the White House said that Biden will meet the Russian leader "when the time is right."

