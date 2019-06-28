UrduPoint.com
Russia Has No Problems With LGBT Persons But Some Things Excessive - Putin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 04:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) President Vladimir Putin said Russia was not against LGBT people, however, some things still "appear excessive to us."

"Take the traditional values. I am not trying to insult anyone, because we have been condemned for our alleged homophobia as it is. But we have no problems with LGBT persons. God forbid, let them live as they wish. But some things do appear excessive to us. They claim now that children can play five or six gender roles. I cannot even say exactly what genders these are, I have no notion. Let everyone be happy, we have no problem with that.

But this must not be allowed to overshadow the culture, traditions and traditional family values of millions of people making up the core population," Putin said in an interview with FT, released on Thursday.

In 2013, a law banning the distribution of gay propaganda among children came into force in Russia. The law became known as the "gay propaganda law" and has been facing harsh criticism on the part of rights groups and LGBTQ communities.

Moscow, in turn, has denied accusations of discriminating against sexual minorities and stressed that the law was targeting gay propaganda only among minors.

