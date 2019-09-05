Russia Has No Problems With Protecting Own Vessels in Hormuz Strait - Putin

(@imziishan)

Russia has no problems with protection of its vessels in the Strait of Hormuz thanks to the advanced military equipment and forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russia has no problems with protection of its vessels in the Strait of Hormuz thanks to the advanced military equipment and forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"Taking into account the development of our armed forces and the Navy, we do not have any problems with that.

The most important issue here is the effectiveness of these actions in the settlement of tensions and strengthening the security in the region and the Strait of Hormuz in particular," Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.