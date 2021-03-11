UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Has No Proposals Regarding Normandy Format Talks From Kiev - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 02:50 PM

Russia Has No Proposals Regarding Normandy Format Talks From Kiev - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Russia does not have any proposals from Ukraine on a meeting in the Normandy Four format, which includes both countries as well as Germany and France, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Thursday.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy said earlier this week that if a Normandy meeting did not take place he would still find a way to meet with a leader of each of the three other countries personally.

"As for the visit or bilateral contacts, we did not receive any exact initiatives via diplomatic channels," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin received any such invitations.

"Just like we don't have this new compartmentalized plan, which is 'already on the table.' We did not understand this, because we don't have anything on the table. We haven't seen any plan," the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Visit Germany Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala o ..

7 minutes ago

Zimbabwe Counts on Russia to Bridge Gap in Agricul ..

6 minutes ago

Responsibility of lawmakers to work for strengthen ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Invited Zimbabwean Defense Minister to Mili ..

6 minutes ago

Peru receives 117,000 vaccine doses from COVAX fac ..

6 minutes ago

Zimbabwe Keeps Borders Open With South Africa Desp ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.