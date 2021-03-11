Russia Has No Proposals Regarding Normandy Format Talks From Kiev - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Russia does not have any proposals from Ukraine on a meeting in the Normandy Four format, which includes both countries as well as Germany and France, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Thursday.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy said earlier this week that if a Normandy meeting did not take place he would still find a way to meet with a leader of each of the three other countries personally.

"As for the visit or bilateral contacts, we did not receive any exact initiatives via diplomatic channels," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin received any such invitations.

"Just like we don't have this new compartmentalized plan, which is 'already on the table.' We did not understand this, because we don't have anything on the table. We haven't seen any plan," the spokesman said.