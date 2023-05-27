UrduPoint.com

Russia Has No Requests From Hungary, Serbia To Build Druzhba Pipeline Offshoot - Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Russia Has No Requests From Hungary, Serbia to Build Druzhba Pipeline Offshoot - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Hungary and Serbia have not approached Russia with offers to build an extra leg to the Druzhba pipeline to safeguard their oil supply from potential restrictions, Yuri Pilipson, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Fourth European Department, told Sputnik.

"We view such plans by Belgrade and Budapest as an example of the desire of individual European states to pursue a sovereign policy that respects the needs of national economies and the interests of citizens. It is clear that given the EU-imposed abandonment of Russian energy products and the resulting increase in turbulence on the energy markets, the countries are forced to solve the problems on their own. We are not aware of any appeals to us on this issue," Pilipson said.

In November 2022, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced his country's plan to build an 80-mile leg to the Druzhba oil pipeline that would run through Hungary. The project's estimated cost is 100 million Euros ($107 million). In the meantime, Serbia has reserved over 380 million cubic meters of gas in Hungarian storage facilities.

Earlier in May, media reported that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had offered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to suspend the Druzhba pipeline, which transits Russian oil to the European Union, as part of the 11th package of sanctions against Moscow. Hungary has demanded explanations from both officials.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia European Union Oil Budapest Belgrade Serbia Hungary May November Gas Market Media From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electr ..

Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electric waste-collection truck in A ..

9 seconds ago
 Stop tobacco farming, grow food instead, says WHO

Stop tobacco farming, grow food instead, says WHO

29 minutes ago
 Global investment in clean energy is on course to ..

Global investment in clean energy is on course to rise to USD 1.7 trillion in 20 ..

29 minutes ago
 Arabsat launches BADR-8 satellite into orbit

Arabsat launches BADR-8 satellite into orbit

30 minutes ago
 Spanish School of Abu Dhabi unveils Spanish Langua ..

Spanish School of Abu Dhabi unveils Spanish Language Center

30 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid sends invitation to Israeli Pr ..

Mohammed bin Rashid sends invitation to Israeli Prime Minister to attend COP28

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.