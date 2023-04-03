UrduPoint.com

Russia Has No Shortage Of Active Pharmaceutical Substances - Deputy Health Minister Sergey Glagolev

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2023 | 09:05 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) There are no shortages of active pharmaceutical substances in Russia, despite several foreign medicine products manufacturers having left the Russian market, Deputy Health Minister Sergey Glagolev said on Monday.

"The collective West has failed to fatally disrupt the current state of our medical provision system, nor has it managed to thwart its development, which is going on in accordance with the national goals set to us by the President of the Russian Federation," he said during a session in the upper house of the Russian parliament.

He added that a real-time inventory of vital, essential and necessary medicines has been made, and that no shortages of active pharmaceutical substances have been discovered, despite the fact that several pharmaceutical manufacturers had previously suspended their exports to Russia.

In March 2022, French pharmaceuticals company Sanofi and the American MSD, Lilly, Pfizer and AbbVie as well as a number of other companies called off all clinical trials in Russia, cut all investments in their Russian subsidiaries and stopped importing their products into the country, following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February of that year.

