Russia Has No Spy-Mania, Unlike West - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Russia, unlike West, has no spy-mania; its counterintelligence is doing its job, as foreign intelligence is hard at work in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"This has always happened, these [espionage] cases.

On the other hand, it is no secret that foreign intelligence is hard at work in Russia. They are working day and night against Russian officials, Russian special services, and so on. And our counterintelligence is also hard at work, working against these activities," Peskov told reporters, when asked why there had been more espionage cases lately.

"Compared to Europe and America, Russia has no spy-mania," the spokesman said.