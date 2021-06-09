Russia Has No Superpower Ambitions, Desire to Spread Its Agenda - Lavrov

Russia has no superpower ambitions or a desire to spread its agenda around the world, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021)

"By the way, we do not have superpower ambitions, no matter how someone convinces themselves and everyone else in the opposite.

We do not have that messianic desire with which our Western colleagues are trying to spread their democratic value agenda throughout the planet," Lavrov said at the Primakov Readings forum.

Lavrov also said that Russia is interested in pragmatic relations with the US and the West in general.

"And I want to emphasize that despite what the West is trying to attribute to us, we are invariably interested in pragmatic mutually beneficial relations with everyone, including the West itself, be it the United States, or its NATO allies, or the European Union," Lavrov added.