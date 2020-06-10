UrduPoint.com
Russia Has Not Invited Zelenskyy To June 24 Victory Parade In Moscow - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 04:20 PM

Russia Has Not Invited Zelenskyy to June 24 Victory Parade in Moscow - Kremlin

Russia has not sent to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy an invitation to attend the Victory Parade, which will be held in Moscow on June 24 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Russia has not sent to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy an invitation to attend the Victory Parade, which will be held in Moscow on June 24 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"As far as I know, it has not been sent," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Zelenskyy was invited.

"As we know, Ukraine is a member of the Commonwealth of Independent States de facto and largely de jure.

It does not show a desire to anyhow continue work in these structures, it has never shown desire to share the joy over the holiday of the victory," Peskov explained.

Kazakhstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Serbia and Croatia are among the countries that have confirmed their attendance of the parade, Peskov added.

The Kremlin expects Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to provide a response regarding his visit in the coming days, according to the spokesman.

