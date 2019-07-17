Russia Has Not Received Netherlands' Request to Extradite MH17 Crash Suspects - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The Russian Embassy in the Netherlands has not yet received from the Netherlands a request to extradite Russians suspected of being involved in the 2014 crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in the east of Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands Alexander Shulgin said in an interview with Sputnik.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) announced in June the Names of three Russians and one Ukrainian suspected of being involved in the incident, in which 298 people were killed.

"We have not received such a request from the Dutch and are unlikely to receive it. They are well aware of what our legislation states on this matter and are therefore unlikely to address our embassy," Shulgin said.

However, he did not rule out that the Netherlands could make some steps through its embassy in Moscow.

The MH17 crashed on July 17, 2014, while en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam, leaving no survivors. Kiev and self-proclaimed republics in the southeast of Ukraine have blamed each other for the downing of Malaysia Airlines' plane.

The Dutch-led JIT concluded that the plane was brought down by the missile, which came from the 53rd Anti-aircraft Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, based near the Russian city of Kursk. The Russian Foreign Ministry refuted the conclusions as groundless and called the investigation biased.

Moscow has repeatedly denied the JIT's accusations of having a role in the MH17 crash. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia has not been granted access to the investigation, adding that Moscow would be able to recognize its results only if it is a part of the probe.