Russia Has Not Requested Any Help With COVID-19 Response From NATO - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that the bloc has not received any requests from Moscow regarding possible assistance to Russia in containing the coronavirus outbreak.

"There has been no requests from Russia [for help with COVID-19 response].

My main focus now is how to coordinate, mobilize support of all NATO allies," Stoltenberg said, when asked whether the bloc was willing to provide Russia with urgent medical supplies given the worsening situation with COVID-19 in the country.

Stoltenberg added that the pandemic affected all countries and praised efforts of states all over the world to coordinate a global response to the outbreak.