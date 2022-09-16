Russia Has Not Responded to US Offer on Prisoner Swap, Negotiations Ongoing - White House

The United States continues to negotiate with Russia the potential release of Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, but Moscow has not responded to a so-called substantial offer from Washington on an alleged prisoner swap deal, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The United States continues to negotiate with Russia the potential release of Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, but Moscow has not responded to a so-called substantial offer from Washington on an alleged prisoner swap deal, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday.

"The Russians have not responded to that offer, but that doesn't mean that we're not still in negotiations or we're not still trying," Kirby said during a press briefing.