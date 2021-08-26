UrduPoint.com

Russia Has Not Yet Recognized Taliban But Movement Controls Most Of Afghanistan - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 04:06 PM

Russia has not yet recognized the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) rule in Afghanistan but the movement controls most of the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

"You know that Russia has not yet recognized the Taliban. Russia, as we have already said, is very closely monitoring the development of the situation, and indeed we believe that, let's say, the dominance of the Taliban in Afghanistan, that is, the fact. The Taliban came to power and the Taliban took control of most of the territory of Afghanistan is a de facto accomplished process," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Moscow wants to see peace and stability in Afghanistan.

"At the same time, we believe that it will be necessary to very carefully monitor what the next steps of Taliban will be in terms of ensuring order, ensuring security, first of all, for the citizens of the country, ensuring security, which is of paramount importance for us, Russian diplomats, employees of diplomatic missions, this is now a priority. First of all, we need to see how the accomplished domination will be in reality," Peskov added.

