Russia Has Nothing to Do With Criticism of Western Vaccines Against COVID-19 - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refuted media claims that Russia is allegedly involved in a coronavirus vaccine disinformation campaign.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Russian intelligence agencies are allegedly behind a campaign to undermine confidence in Western vaccines against COVID-19.

"It's nonsense. Russian special services have nothing to do with any criticism against vaccines," Peskov told the newspaper, adding "If we treat every negative publication against the Sputnik V vaccine as a result of efforts by American special services, then we will go crazy because we see it every day, every hour and in every Anglo-Saxon media.

"

The Wall Street Journal claimed citing some officials that there are four publications (New Eastern Outlook, Oriental Review, news Front, Rebel Inside) with reported links to Russian intelligence that are allegedly used to influence public opinion on issues such as COVID-19 vaccines.

No specific evidence was provided by the newspaper to support any of its claims.

On Saturday, US top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said that data from Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V "looked pretty good" to him. Asked about the side effects of vaccines currently used in the United States ” by Pfizer and Moderna ” Fauci said the level of his concerns was "minimal."