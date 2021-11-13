UrduPoint.com

Russia Has Nothing To Do With Migrant Crisis On Belarus-Poland Border - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 02:14 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected efforts to hold Russia responsible for the migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border, saying the country had absolutely nothing to do with the situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected efforts to hold Russia responsible for the migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border, saying the country had absolutely nothing to do with the situation.

"I would like everyone to know, we (Russia) have nothing to do with this (migrant crisis).

They keep trying to lay some responsibility on us on any occasion and sometimes without occasion," Putin said in a televised appearance on broadcaster Rossiya 24.

He went on to say that neither Russian nor Belarusian aviation companies participated in the transport of migrants to the border region.

"Our aviation companies don't fly them (migrants), not a single one does," the president added.

