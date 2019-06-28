Russia Has Nothing to Do With Venezuelan Political Crisis - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russia has nothing to do with Venezuelan political crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper.

"We have ... nothing to do with what is happening in Venezuela, if you know what I mean," Putin said.

He recalled that Russia had sold weapons to Venezuela when it was led by Hugo Chavez and now sends specialists to maintain military equipment, according to existing contracts.

"I have already said this many times, including to our American partners: there are no Russian troops there. Do you understand? Yes, there are Russian specialists and instructors there. Yes, they are working there. Only recently, I believe it was a week ago, a group of our advisers and specialists left the country. But they can return," he said.

"But we do not meddle in things; it is none of our business. We have invested billions of Dollars there, mostly in the oil sector. So what? Other countries are doing the same as well. It looks like everything is preserved only by Russian weapons. This is not true. It has nothing in common with reality. Where are the self-proclaimed presidents and opposition leaders? Some of them have taken refuge in foreign embassies and others are in hiding. What do we have to do with this? This problem should be sorted out by the Venezuelan people themselves," Putin added

Moscow and Caracas have an agreement stipulating that Russian aircraft can take part in exercises in the Latin American country, he recalled.

"And this is it. Are we regulating the rebels' actions as some of our partners are doing, or the actions of President Maduro? He is the president, why should we control his actions? He is in control.

Whether he is doing well or not, this is another matter altogether. We do not make any judgments," he said.

Some argue that the situation in Venezuela is controlled by Russian weapons exclusively, but this is not true, Putin said.

He recalled the fate of Libya and Iraq, where external interventions had destroyed the entire state mechanisms.

"So why should we do the same in Venezuela? Do we want to revert to gunboat diplomacy? What do we need it for? Is it necessary to humiliate Latin American nations so much in the modern world and impose forms of government or leaders from the outside?" the Russian leader wondered.

He reiterated that leaders must come to power by democratic means, rather than in the way that Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido attempted to.

"But when a person enters a square, raises his eyes to the sky and proclaims himself president? Let us do the same in Japan, the US or Germany. What will happen? Do you understand that this will cause chaos all over the world? ... He may be a very good person. He may be just wonderful, and his plans are good. But is it enough that he entered a square and proclaimed himself president? Is the entire world supposed to support him as president? We should tell him to take part in elections and win them, and then we would work with him as the state leader," Putin said.