UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Has Nothing To Hide In Situation With Navalny - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 08:23 PM

Russia Has Nothing to Hide in Situation With Navalny - Lavrov

Moscow has nothing to hide in the situation with Alexey Navalny, while Russia still does not have specific information from the German side, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Moscow has nothing to hide in the situation with Alexey Navalny, while Russia still does not have specific information from the German side, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We have nothing to hide. Let me remind you once again that as soon as Alexey Navalny felt unwell on board the plane, immediate measures were taken to land the plane, an ambulance was already waiting at the airport, it immediately took him to the hospital, where a ventilator was immediately turned on, and all other necessary measures have been taken. Alexey spent, as I understand it, a little over a day and a half, and all this time, every hour, we heard demands to immediately tell what happened," Lavrov said at a press conference following the BRICS Ministerial Council meeting.

According to the minister, as soon as Navalny was in Germany, for more than a week "none of those people, who raised this fuss during his stay in Omsk, showed any interest and loudly demanded from the German doctors to present any information."

"And we still do not have this information. Everything happens according told scenarios, when some accusations against us are brought up publicly, when our official appeal with a request to use legal assistance treaties and provide us with data in response to specific questions, which has been sent by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, remains unanswered," Lavrov said.

Russia will decide what to do in the situation with Navalny once it receives a response with specific facts from Berlin, he said.

"Today we once again asked our colleagues from the European Union, from Germany, whether Mrs. [German Chancellor Angela] Merkel, who has been accusing us of this act for two days, allegedly of poisoning, but cannot present anything, whether she planned to instruct their employees to send a response from the German Justice Ministry to the request of the [Russian] Prosecutor General's Office," Lavrov said.

"I already have to say out loud that, according to our information, this response is delayed due to the position of the German Foreign Ministry. We instructed our ambassador to ask relevant questions and ask what the delay was due to. True, they promise us, today they promised at least that an answer will come soon. When an answer is received with specific facts that, as I understand it, the Germans believe are contained there, then we will react to this," the minister said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German European Union Germany Berlin Omsk All From Airport

Recent Stories

TikTok partners with Jack of Digital for Advertisi ..

1 hour ago

9 dead, 827 injured in 760 road accidents in Punja ..

2 minutes ago

UK, Germany to Work Closely to Hold Russia Account ..

2 minutes ago

Defence Day: Youth Parliament to hold webinar on S ..

2 minutes ago

BISE extends registration date for private schools ..

2 minutes ago

September 6 reminds unmatched bravery of armed for ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.