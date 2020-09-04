Russia Has Nothing to Hide in Situation With Navalny - Lavrov

Moscow has nothing to hide in the situation with Alexey Navalny, while Russia still does not have specific information from the German side, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Moscow has nothing to hide in the situation with Alexey Navalny, while Russia still does not have specific information from the German side, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We have nothing to hide. Let me remind you once again that as soon as Alexey Navalny felt unwell on board the plane, immediate measures were taken to land the plane, an ambulance was already waiting at the airport, it immediately took him to the hospital, where a ventilator was immediately turned on, and all other necessary measures have been taken. Alexey spent, as I understand it, a little over a day and a half, and all this time, every hour, we heard demands to immediately tell what happened," Lavrov said at a press conference following the BRICS Ministerial Council meeting.

According to the minister, as soon as Navalny was in Germany, for more than a week "none of those people, who raised this fuss during his stay in Omsk, showed any interest and loudly demanded from the German doctors to present any information."

"And we still do not have this information. Everything happens according told scenarios, when some accusations against us are brought up publicly, when our official appeal with a request to use legal assistance treaties and provide us with data in response to specific questions, which has been sent by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, remains unanswered," Lavrov said.

Russia will decide what to do in the situation with Navalny once it receives a response with specific facts from Berlin, he said.

"Today we once again asked our colleagues from the European Union, from Germany, whether Mrs. [German Chancellor Angela] Merkel, who has been accusing us of this act for two days, allegedly of poisoning, but cannot present anything, whether she planned to instruct their employees to send a response from the German Justice Ministry to the request of the [Russian] Prosecutor General's Office," Lavrov said.

"I already have to say out loud that, according to our information, this response is delayed due to the position of the German Foreign Ministry. We instructed our ambassador to ask relevant questions and ask what the delay was due to. True, they promise us, today they promised at least that an answer will come soon. When an answer is received with specific facts that, as I understand it, the Germans believe are contained there, then we will react to this," the minister said.