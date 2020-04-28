Russia has one of the lowest coronavirus mortality rates in the world, Chief Sanitary Doctor Anna Popova said on Tuesday

"The rate of mortality [from the coronavirus] in Russia is one of the lowest in the world, it does not exceed one percent," Popova said at a meeting on countering the coronavirus epidemic.