Russia Has Plan To Respond To Possible US Pullout From Open Skies Treaty - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 12:50 AM

Russia Has Plan to Respond to Possible US Pullout From Open Skies Treaty - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Russia has a plan to respond to a possible US withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty, and will take measures in accordance with its goals of protecting national security, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian lower house international affairs committee, said on Thursday.

"Of course, Russia has a plan for responding to US steps regarding the Open Skies Treaty, although the treaty is multilateral. I am sure we will take a balanced decision in full compliance with the goals of protecting national security," Slutsky told reporters.

The US decision to withdraw from the treaty is destructive and threatens the military security system in Europe, Slutsky said.

"US withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty is a destructive decision that could jeopardize the military security system on the European continent. This will be yet another step by the US administration to destroy key arms control agreements following the collapse of the INF Treaty," the lawmaker said.

