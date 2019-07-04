UrduPoint.com
Russia Has Political Will To Make Arms Control Deals, Now Ball In US' Court - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 06:10 AM

Russia Has Political Will to Make Arms Control Deals, Now Ball in US' Court - Putin

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Russia has the political will to reach agreements on arms control and now the ball is in the United States' court, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Italian Corriere della Sera newspaper, published on Thursday.

"Reaching specific agreements in the area of arms control will help strengthen international stability. Russia has the political will for such work. Now the ball is in the United States' court. I discussed this with President [of the United States, Donald] Trump during our recent meeting on the sidelines of the G20 [summit] in Japan," Putin said.

The Russian president noted that last October, Moscow offered the United States to adopt a declaration stating the inadmissibility of a nuclear war and acknowledging the destructive consequences it may lead to.

"As of today, we have not received any reaction from the United States," Putin continued.

The president argued, however, that Washington was beginning to consider relaunching its dialogue with Russia on a wide range of strategic issues.

