Russia Has Potential to Become 'Clean Energy Superpower' - Former UK Energy Minister Lord Gregory Barker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Russia has the potential to become a "clean energy superpower" if it harnesses its scientific potential and natural resources, Lord Gregory Barker, former UK minister of state for energy and climate change, said on Friday.

"Russia has this extraordinary depth in research and development. If that shifts and pivots more towards the green economy, it's going to become a very important player indeed. And given the natural resources across the Russian Federation, there is the fundamental potential for Russia to be a clean energy superpower, and just as important in the global energy economy as it is in hydrocarbons," Lord Barker said during a panel at the RussiaTALK Online 2020 virtual forum.

Lord Barker, who now serves as the executive chairman of the En+ Group, a Russian firm specializing in low-carbon aluminum production and renewables, also noted Moscow's commitment to the United Nations Paris Agreement on climate change.

This will be crucial, the former energy minister said, ahead of the postponed UN conference on climate change (COP26), which is scheduled to be held in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November 2021.

"That conference will not be a success unless Russia is fully engaged, and the great news is, Russia is. I was at the UN when the presidential climate envoy announced that Russia was ratifying the Paris Agreement, and I'm really encouraged by the interest that there is amongst the Russian business sector in this whole agenda," Lord Barker remarked.

The UN had expected to hold COP26 in November 2020, although the conference has been postponed by 12 months due to the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic. Despite the delay, nations have been urged to stick to their commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.