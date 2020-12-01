Russia Has Prototypes of HIV Vaccine - Health Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Russia has prototypes of an HIV vaccine, head of the Russian consumer health watchdog Anna Popova said Tuesday.

"Russia has been participating in the development of a vaccine against the HIV infection for some years now, we have our own prototypes," Popova told reporters.

December 1 marks the World AIDS Day, which has been observed globally since late 1980s as a way to raise awareness about the HIV and AIDS.