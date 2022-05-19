Russia Has Reason to Believe Ukraine Grain Going to Europe in Exchange for Arms - Nebenzia

Russia suspects Ukraine is sending grain to Europe in exchange for military assistance amid Russia's special military operation, Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said on Thursday

are being carried out of Ukraine actively using railways and using barges on the Danube but where is this screen going? We have reason to suspect that this grain is not being used to feed the hungry in the Global South, but it's being stored in grain storage of a number of different European countries," Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting. "As we understand it, Ukraine is paying for deliveries of Western weapons in this way."