UrduPoint.com

Russia Has Reason To Believe Ukraine Grain Going To Europe In Exchange For Arms - Nebenzia

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 11:35 PM

Russia Has Reason to Believe Ukraine Grain Going to Europe in Exchange for Arms - Nebenzia

Russia suspects Ukraine is sending grain to Europe in exchange for military assistance amid Russia's special military operation, Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Russia suspects Ukraine is sending grain to Europe in exchange for military assistance amid Russia's special military operation, Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said on Thursday.

"Grain ...

are being carried out of Ukraine actively using railways and using barges on the Danube but where is this screen going? We have reason to suspect that this grain is not being used to feed the hungry in the Global South, but it's being stored in grain storage of a number of different European countries," Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting. "As we understand it, Ukraine is paying for deliveries of Western weapons in this way."

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange Ukraine Russia Europe

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasizes importance of br ..

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasizes importance of broad based Pakistan-US ties

2 minutes ago
 Arrangements completed for PTI's public meeting

Arrangements completed for PTI's public meeting

2 minutes ago
 Minister shares Eid-e-Rizwan's happiness with Baha ..

Minister shares Eid-e-Rizwan's happiness with Baha'i community

2 minutes ago
 NATO Military Committee Calls Finland, Sweden's Ac ..

NATO Military Committee Calls Finland, Sweden's Accession Natural Outcome of Par ..

10 minutes ago
 Germany's Scholz Confident of Swift Consensus on F ..

Germany's Scholz Confident of Swift Consensus on Finnish, Swedish NATO Bids

10 minutes ago
 Father of Boston Marathon Bomber's Friend Arrives ..

Father of Boston Marathon Bomber's Friend Arrives in US to Get Son's Belongings ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.