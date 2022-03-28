UrduPoint.com

Russia Has Reason To Suggest NATO Heard Its Security Concerns - Lavrov

March 28, 2022

Russia Has Reason to Suggest NATO Heard Its Security Concerns - Lavrov

There are grounds to believe that NATO is now starting to take heed of Russia's security concerns and will exert influence on Kiev, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) There are grounds to believe that NATO is now starting to take heed of Russia's security concerns and will exert influence on Kiev, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We have reasons to believe that our greatest concerns, which are directly related to our fundamental legitimate interests, have been heard (by NATO) after all, they are starting to be understood," Lavrov said in an interview with Serbian media outlets.

The minister added that "in this case, (the West) will influence the Kiev regime as well."

