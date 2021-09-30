Russia Has Reasons to Take Steps Against Deutsche Welle Over Multiple Violations- Lawmaker

Germany's Deutsche Welle has repeatedly violated Russian laws, and Moscow has every reason to retaliate after Berlin's support for blocking RT, Vasily Piskarev, the head of the Russian lower chamber's commission for foreign interference investigation, warned on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Germany's Deutsche Welle has repeatedly violated Russian laws, and Moscow has every reason to retaliate after Berlin's support for blocking RT, Vasily Piskarev, the head of the Russian lower chamber's commission for foreign interference investigation, warned on Wednesday.

"Over 20 German media outlets are accredited by the Russian Foreign Ministry, and not all of them comply with our legislation when working in Russia. In particular, the commission has repeatedly negatively assessed Deutsche Welle activities in the Russian information space after monitoring publications. By the way, our conclusions were confirmed by independent experts and competent authorities," Piskarev said, as quoted by the parliamentary commission.

Since 2019, multiple violations of the Russian legislation and attempts to interfere in Russia's domestic affairs were recorded, the senior lawmaker went on to say, citing the fake information about "nine million people allegedly deprived of their voting rights during the elections in Russia."

"The commission believes that the Russian Federation has every reason to implement retaliatory measures. The Russian Foreign Ministry and regulatory bodies have all the necessary tools," Piskarev concluded.