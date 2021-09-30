UrduPoint.com

Russia Has Reasons To Take Steps Against Deutsche Welle Over Multiple Violations- Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 02:12 PM

Russia Has Reasons to Take Steps Against Deutsche Welle Over Multiple Violations- Lawmaker

Germany's Deutsche Welle has repeatedly violated Russian laws, and Moscow has every reason to retaliate after Berlin's support for blocking RT, Vasily Piskarev, the head of the Russian lower chamber's commission for foreign interference investigation, warned on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Germany's Deutsche Welle has repeatedly violated Russian laws, and Moscow has every reason to retaliate after Berlin's support for blocking RT, Vasily Piskarev, the head of the Russian lower chamber's commission for foreign interference investigation, warned on Wednesday.

"Over 20 German media outlets are accredited by the Russian Foreign Ministry, and not all of them comply with our legislation when working in Russia. In particular, the commission has repeatedly negatively assessed Deutsche Welle activities in the Russian information space after monitoring publications. By the way, our conclusions were confirmed by independent experts and competent authorities," Piskarev said, as quoted by the parliamentary commission.

Since 2019, multiple violations of the Russian legislation and attempts to interfere in Russia's domestic affairs were recorded, the senior lawmaker went on to say, citing the fake information about "nine million people allegedly deprived of their voting rights during the elections in Russia."

"The commission believes that the Russian Federation has every reason to implement retaliatory measures. The Russian Foreign Ministry and regulatory bodies have all the necessary tools," Piskarev concluded.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Germany Berlin Chamber 2019 Media All Million

Recent Stories

Younger brother shots elder, kills self

Younger brother shots elder, kills self

10 seconds ago
 Bangash approves developmental projects

Bangash approves developmental projects

12 seconds ago
 France's Sarkozy convicted of illegal campaign fin ..

France's Sarkozy convicted of illegal campaign financing

13 seconds ago
 Merkel Congratulates Scholz on German Election Vic ..

Merkel Congratulates Scholz on German Election Victory

16 seconds ago
 Former Nazi death camp secretary, 96, absconds bef ..

Former Nazi death camp secretary, 96, absconds before trial: judge

2 minutes ago
 PM's clean and green vision being enforced in sout ..

PM's clean and green vision being enforced in south Punjab, says chairman PHA

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.