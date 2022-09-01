Russia Has Resources for Victorious Outcome of Operation in Ukraine - Upper House Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Russia has enough resources for the victorious outcome of its special military operation in Ukraine, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said.

"Now, six months later, it is clearly visible how great the threat looming over our country was, how timely the decision to conduct a special military operation was," Matviyenko wrote in her blog on the website of the Russian upper house of parliament.

"There is no doubt that we have enough resources to win - not only material resources, but also intellectual and moral," she said.

Matviyenko said Russia is confronted on the battlefield in Ukraine not only by the armed forces of Ukraine and its Nazi battalions, but also by the collective West and NATO.

"The outcome of the operation determines not only the existence of our country as an integral, sovereign, strong state, but also what the world will be like after its completion. Whether it will continue to move towards a multipolar model, the establishment of the principles of equality, cooperation, justice in international relations.

Or the US and its allies will establish their global hegemony," she wrote.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." As of March 25, the Russian Armed Forces completed the main tasks of the first stage, significantly reducing the combat potential of Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.