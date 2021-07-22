Russia Has Right to Expect ECHR Reaction to Negative Developments in Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Russia has a right to expect a reaction from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to negative developments in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"You know that this body [ECHR] often makes verdicts on various issues, often reacts to certain events, but also often does not react to other events, where such a reaction is extremely important.

And besides, you know that the president [Vladimir Putin] spoke very, very negatively about the processes that are now taking place in Ukraine, and of course, Russia has the right to expect the ECHR's reaction to these negative processes," Peskov told reporters.