UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Has Right To Expect ECHR Reaction To Negative Developments In Ukraine - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Russia Has Right to Expect ECHR Reaction to Negative Developments in Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Russia has a right to expect a reaction from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to negative developments in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"You know that this body [ECHR] often makes verdicts on various issues, often reacts to certain events, but also often does not react to other events, where such a reaction is extremely important.

And besides, you know that the president [Vladimir Putin] spoke very, very negatively about the processes that are now taking place in Ukraine, and of course, Russia has the right to expect the ECHR's reaction to these negative processes," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia From Court

Recent Stories

Emirates takes off to Miami

47 minutes ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 41,383

2 hours ago

China evacuates tens of thousands as China storms ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.93 a barrel W ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC refutes Human Rights Watch allegations conc ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 July 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.