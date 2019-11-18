Russia Has Second Chance to Become Wine-Producing Country - Kiselev

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Russia has a second chance to take its place among wine-producing countries, Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of Rossiya Segodnya news agency and the chairman of the Union of Winegrowers and Winemakers of Russia, said in an interview with Izvestia newspaper, published on Monday.

"Thanks to Prince Golitsyn's efforts, at the beginning of the 20th century Russia was exporting more wine than it was importing. Back then we had a historic opportunity to become a true wine province of the realm of New World [wines], as it is known.

We missed it ... Now, 100 years later, we have a second chance," Kiselev said.

He noted that Russia had everything to achieve that goal.

"We must use it [the second chance], we have everything [necessary] to do it: the desire, the technology, that 45th parallel, the Bordeaux latitude, it is Krasnodar Krai, Crimea, North Caucasus, Rostov-on-Don, Stavropol Krai," Kiselev added.

New World wines are wines made outside of traditional wine-producing regions, such as France, Italy, and Spain.