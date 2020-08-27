UrduPoint.com
Russia Has Security Commitments Before Belarus - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:37 PM

Russia has security commitments before Belarus within the framework of the Union State and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday, adding that his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko had reminded about that when he asked for assistance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Russia has security commitments before Belarus within the framework of the Union State and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday, adding that his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko had reminded about that when he asked for assistance.

"There are such articles, saying that all member states of those organizations, including the Union State, there are only two members states in it, Russia and Belarus, must assist each other in defense of sovereignty, external borders, and defense of stability.

That is how it is written. In that regard, of course, we have obligations before Belarus, and Alexander Grigorievich Lukashenko put it in that exact way. He raised a point that he would like us to provide appropriate assistance to him if necessary," Putin said in an interview with Russia's Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"The way I see it, we are acting in a much more restrained and neutral manner toward the events in Belarus than many other countries, both the European ones and the Americans," the president also said.

