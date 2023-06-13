UrduPoint.com

Russia Has Several Plans For Future, They Depend On Outcome Of Kiev's Offensive - Putin

Russia Has Several Plans for Future, They Depend on Outcome of Kiev's Offensive - Putin

Russia's future plans after the end of Ukraine's counteroffensive depend on what will be the situation at that point, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Russia's future plans after the end of Ukraine's counteroffensive depend on what will be the situation at that point, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Everything will depend on the potentials that will be formed at the end of this so-called counter-offensive.

This is the key question ... And we will look at what the situation will be, and proceeding from this, we will take further steps. We have plans of a different nature, depending on the situation that will develop when we consider it necessary to do something," Putin said at a meeting with military correspondents.

