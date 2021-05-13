UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Has 'Some Responsibility' For Pipeline Attack Even If Gov't Wasn't Involved - Psaki

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 10:50 PM

Russia Has 'Some Responsibility' For Pipeline Attack Even if Gov't Wasn't Involved - Psaki

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Thursday that Russia bears "some responsibility" for the hackers, allegedly on Russian territory, who attacked Colonial Pipeline and caused fuel shortages along the US East Coast.

"Certainly, the host, the country, where individuals are located, even as a criminal network, even, as he [President Joe Biden] confirmed that we don't have information from our review process that suggests the [Russian] government was involved, there is still some responsibility," Psaki told reporters during a daily briefing.

She said that it is still premature to discuss possible reprisals against Russia or the hacking group allegedly based in the country.

"There is still an ongoing investigation. The president was speaking to what we know now. But in terms of the conclusion of that we have pointed to the FBI and in terms of what steps could be taken that would likely be recommended by Cyber Command. We are just not quite there yet," Psaki said.

Related Topics

Russia White House Criminals FBI From Government Hacking

Recent Stories

MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech va ..

3 hours ago

Vladimir Putin sent greetings to Russia’s Muslim ..

5 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima orders provision of Eid breakfast m ..

5 hours ago

55,611 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

6 hours ago

Russia reports over 8,300 COVID-19 cases in the pa ..

6 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.