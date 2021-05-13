(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Thursday that Russia bears "some responsibility" for the hackers, allegedly on Russian territory, who attacked Colonial Pipeline and caused fuel shortages along the US East Coast.

"Certainly, the host, the country, where individuals are located, even as a criminal network, even, as he [President Joe Biden] confirmed that we don't have information from our review process that suggests the [Russian] government was involved, there is still some responsibility," Psaki told reporters during a daily briefing.

She said that it is still premature to discuss possible reprisals against Russia or the hacking group allegedly based in the country.

"There is still an ongoing investigation. The president was speaking to what we know now. But in terms of the conclusion of that we have pointed to the FBI and in terms of what steps could be taken that would likely be recommended by Cyber Command. We are just not quite there yet," Psaki said.