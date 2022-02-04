UrduPoint.com

Russia Has Something To Retaliate In Event Of New Sanctions By UK - Ambassador To London

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2022 | 12:47 PM

Russia has something to retaliate in the event of the introduction of new sanctions by London, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin said in an interview with Sputnik

Late last month, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that London is developing a draft law that will make it possible to impose sanctions on any Russian organizations and individuals. Truss added that London does not rule out the possibility that property of Russian oligarchs in the UK capital might be confiscated as part of toughened sanctions package against Russia in the event of escalation around Ukraine.

"If sanctions really target leading heads of banks and other enterprises in Russia, I am sure that we have something to respond. We (Russia) have the interests of large banks and a number of divisions of financial organizations. I recently met with British businessmen, they would not want this very, very much," Kelin said.

The diplomat noted that over the past two years, trade between Russia and the UK has grown by $5 billion, amounting to $27 billion in 2021, adding that accumulated investments amount to $30 billion.

