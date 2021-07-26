Russia Has Strong Political Will to Develop Ties With Japan - Kremlin

Russia has a strong political will to develop relations with Japan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Russia has a strong political will to develop relations with Japan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

According to the spokesman, Moscow makes efforts to sign a peace treaty with Tokyo.

"There are well-known, very well-known difficulties and challenges on this path, but despite their presence, at least on the part of Russia there is a strong political will to develop good relations with our eastern neighbor, with Japan," Peskov told reporters, adding that Moscow values economic cooperation with Tokyo.

Earlier on Monday, Tokyo lodged a protest over Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's visit to the Kuril Islands.

"This is the Russian prime minister, and, of course, he visits those Russian regions that he considers necessary and on the development of which, including in cooperation with our partners, there is a lot of work to be done," Peskov added.