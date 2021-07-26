UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Has Strong Political Will To Develop Ties With Japan - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 03:19 PM

Russia Has Strong Political Will to Develop Ties With Japan - Kremlin

Russia has a strong political will to develop relations with Japan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Russia has a strong political will to develop relations with Japan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

According to the spokesman, Moscow makes efforts to sign a peace treaty with Tokyo.

"There are well-known, very well-known difficulties and challenges on this path, but despite their presence, at least on the part of Russia there is a strong political will to develop good relations with our eastern neighbor, with Japan," Peskov told reporters, adding that Moscow values economic cooperation with Tokyo.

Earlier on Monday, Tokyo lodged a protest over Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's visit to the Kuril Islands.

"This is the Russian prime minister, and, of course, he visits those Russian regions that he considers necessary and on the development of which, including in cooperation with our partners, there is a lot of work to be done," Peskov added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Moscow Russia Visit Tokyo Japan

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,549 new COVID-19 cases, 1,510 reco ..

11 minutes ago

Gold imports fall by 22.79% to $8.97 million in FY ..

5 minutes ago

Berlin Concerned Over Escalation of Tensions in Tu ..

7 minutes ago

China's local govts issue bonds worth 794.9 bln yu ..

7 minutes ago

Kremlin Follows Developments in Tunisia, Hopes Cit ..

7 minutes ago

East China on highest alert as Typhoon In-Fa linge ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.