UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Has Sufficient Potential To Cope With Consequences Of Global Crises - Peskov

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:00 AM

Russia Has Sufficient Potential to Cope With Consequences of Global Crises - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Russia has a sufficient potential to absorb any negative consequences of global economic crises and fulfill social obligations in the current situation, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the RTVI broadcaster.

"Our country has a certain potential. This potential is sufficient to absorb any negative consequences of the global economic crises, to absorb the consequences of the current economic crisis, and to keep fulfilling the entire volume of social commitments regardless of how difficult the conditions are," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Federal Reserve maintains interest rate near zero

3 hours ago

Federal Transport Authority calls for compliance w ..

3 hours ago

UAE bent on bringing significant qualitative impro ..

4 hours ago

Footballers, referees volunteering in SEHA COVID-1 ..

5 hours ago

US Federal Reserve warns virus 'poses considerable ..

3 hours ago

Recoveries rise to 2,329, 549 people test positive ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.