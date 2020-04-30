Russia Has Sufficient Potential to Cope With Consequences of Global Crises - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Russia has a sufficient potential to absorb any negative consequences of global economic crises and fulfill social obligations in the current situation, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the RTVI broadcaster.

"Our country has a certain potential. This potential is sufficient to absorb any negative consequences of the global economic crises, to absorb the consequences of the current economic crisis, and to keep fulfilling the entire volume of social commitments regardless of how difficult the conditions are," Peskov said.