Russia Has Supplied Almost 16,000 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Since March 2, Russia has delivered nearly 16,000 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes to Ukraine, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who also leads Russia's humanitarian response coordination headquarters, said.

"Starting from March 2, the Russian Federation has already delivered 15,876.1 tonnes of essentials, food, medicines and medical supplies to Ukraine," Col. Gen. Mizintsev said.

He added that over the past day, 14 humanitarian events were held in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Kharkov and Kherson regions, during which 349.6 tonnes of humanitarian aid were given to the civilian population.