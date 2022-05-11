Russia Has Supplied Nearly 19,000 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Since March 2, Russia has delivered nearly 19,000 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes to Ukraine, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who also leads Russia's humanitarian response coordination headquarters, said.

"Starting from March 2, 2022, the Russian Federation has already delivered 18,790.1 tonnes of essentials, food, medicines and medical supplies to Ukraine," Col. Gen.

Mizintsev said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russia and Belarus.