UrduPoint.com

Russia Has Supplied Nearly 19,000 Tonnes Of Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Russia Has Supplied Nearly 19,000 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Since March 2, Russia has delivered nearly 19,000 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes to Ukraine, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who also leads Russia's humanitarian response coordination headquarters, said.

"Starting from March 2, 2022, the Russian Federation has already delivered 18,790.1 tonnes of essentials, food, medicines and medical supplies to Ukraine," Col. Gen.

Mizintsev said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russia and Belarus.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Donetsk Belarus February March From

Recent Stories

US Not in Position to Reopen Embassy in Kabul - St ..

US Not in Position to Reopen Embassy in Kabul - State Dept.

8 hours ago
 Shanghai Lockdowns to Intensify Global Inflation I ..

Shanghai Lockdowns to Intensify Global Inflation Impact - Fitch Ratings

8 hours ago
 US Firearm Homicides Hit Quarter-Century High in 2 ..

US Firearm Homicides Hit Quarter-Century High in 2020 - CDC

8 hours ago
 Five killed, four injured in roof collapse

Five killed, four injured in roof collapse

9 hours ago
 Nuland Heading to Morocco for Meeting of Global Co ..

Nuland Heading to Morocco for Meeting of Global Coalition to Defeat IS - State D ..

9 hours ago
 Three contractors held for over charging parking f ..

Three contractors held for over charging parking fee

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.