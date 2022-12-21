UrduPoint.com

Russia Has To Create Northwestern Grouping Of Troops Due To NATO Expansion - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Taking into account the expansion of NATO and the build-up of the potential of the alliance's countries, it is necessary to take retaliatory measures to create an appropriate grouping of troops in Russia's north-west, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday at an expanded meeting of the ministry's board.

"Given NATO's desire to build up military potential near the Russian borders, as well as to expand the North Atlantic Alliance at the expense of Finland and Sweden, retaliatory measures are required to create an appropriate grouping of troops in northwestern Russia," Shoigu said.

It will be necessary to create two new inter-service strategic territorial associations of the Armed Forces ” the Moscow and Leningrad military districts, Shoigu added.

