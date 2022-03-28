UrduPoint.com

Russia Has To Retaliate Against Expulsion Of Diplomats From North Macedonia - Zakharova

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2022 | 09:26 PM

Russia Has to Retaliate Against Expulsion of Diplomats From North Macedonia - Zakharova

Russia is forced to take retaliatory measures to the expulsion of diplomats from North Macedonia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Russia is forced to take retaliatory measures to the expulsion of diplomats from North Macedonia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Earlier in the day, five diplomats from the Russian embassy in Skopje were declared personae non gratae.

This emphatically unfriendly step is a continuation of the course taken a few weeks ago by the authorities of North Macedonia toward the rapid demolition of bilateral relations with Russia, Zakharova said.

"By joining the Russophobic hysteria unleashed by the West, Skopje once again reaffirmed its readiness to thoughtlessly sacrifice sovereignty and make decisions that go against the mood in society and contradict fundamental national interests," she said.

"We will be forced to take retaliatory measures," Zakharova added.

Related Topics

Russia Skopje Macedonia From

Recent Stories

Eye witnesses to be cross examined in Priyantha Ku ..

Eye witnesses to be cross examined in Priyantha Kumara case from Mar 29: Secreta ..

30 seconds ago
 Biden Requests $26Bln in Discretionary Funding for ..

Biden Requests $26Bln in Discretionary Funding for NASA

33 seconds ago
 Biden Boosts NASA Space, Moon Exploration Budget b ..

Biden Boosts NASA Space, Moon Exploration Budget by Over $1Bln - Fiscal Proposal

35 seconds ago
 Rawalpindi to host Pak-WI ODIs

Rawalpindi to host Pak-WI ODIs

8 minutes ago
 CGH organizes free medical camp for patients of sk ..

CGH organizes free medical camp for patients of skin diseases

8 minutes ago
 GAG exhibition showcases art pieces depicting hist ..

GAG exhibition showcases art pieces depicting historical, cultural landscape of ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>