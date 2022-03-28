Russia Has to Retaliate Against Expulsion of Diplomats From North Macedonia - Zakharova

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Russia is forced to take retaliatory measures to the expulsion of diplomats from North Macedonia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Earlier in the day, five diplomats from the Russian embassy in Skopje were declared personae non gratae.

This emphatically unfriendly step is a continuation of the course taken a few weeks ago by the authorities of North Macedonia toward the rapid demolition of bilateral relations with Russia, Zakharova said.

"By joining the Russophobic hysteria unleashed by the West, Skopje once again reaffirmed its readiness to thoughtlessly sacrifice sovereignty and make decisions that go against the mood in society and contradict fundamental national interests," she said.

"We will be forced to take retaliatory measures," Zakharova added.