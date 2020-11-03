Russia Has Unique Ice Fleet, This Leadership Must Be Constantly Confirmed - Putin

Russia has a unique ice fleet, and this leadership must be constantly confirmed and reinforced, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Russia has a unique ice fleet, and this leadership must be constantly confirmed and reinforced, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"It is well known that we have a unique ice fleet, that we hold leading positions in the development and study of the Arctic territories, and this leadership must be constantly confirmed, every day.

To build up our positions, strengthen and update the fleet, introduce new advanced technologies for the construction of icebreakers and other ice-class vessels," he said during the flag-raising ceremony on the new icebreaker Viktor Chernomyrdin.