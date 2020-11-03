UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Has Unique Ice Fleet, This Leadership Must Be Constantly Confirmed - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 08:43 PM

Russia Has Unique Ice Fleet, This Leadership Must Be Constantly Confirmed - Putin

Russia has a unique ice fleet, and this leadership must be constantly confirmed and reinforced, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Russia has a unique ice fleet, and this leadership must be constantly confirmed and reinforced, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"It is well known that we have a unique ice fleet, that we hold leading positions in the development and study of the Arctic territories, and this leadership must be constantly confirmed, every day.

To build up our positions, strengthen and update the fleet, introduce new advanced technologies for the construction of icebreakers and other ice-class vessels," he said during the flag-raising ceremony on the new icebreaker Viktor Chernomyrdin.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Former US Health Chief Warns Daily COVID-19 Deaths ..

27 seconds ago

On US election day, Trump says he feels 'very good ..

29 seconds ago

Exports increase at 2.1% in Oct: Razak Dawood

30 seconds ago

Struggling Man Utd have leaders, insists Maguire

33 seconds ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Coop ..

14 minutes ago

Tendulkar urges ICC to make helmets must for batsm ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.