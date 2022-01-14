UrduPoint.com

Russia Has Weapon That No One Has But Not Using This Advantage In Ties With NATO- Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Russia Has Weapon That No One Has But Not Using This Advantage in Ties With NATO- Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Russia possesses a weapon that no state in the world has, but it does not use this advantage in its dialogue with NATO, Russian lower house chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said on Friday.

"Russia has a weapon that no state in the world possesses, but we do not use this advantage in dialogue with NATO," Volodin wrote on Telegram.

The lawmaker also called on US congressmen to implement agreements reached by the sides on security consultations instead of threatening with new sanctions.

Related Topics

NATO World Russia Weapon

Recent Stories

PTCL, SCO to explore collaborative opportunities f ..

PTCL, SCO to explore collaborative opportunities for upscaling services nationwi ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Operational Commands Seminar Held At ..

Pakistan Navy Operational Commands Seminar Held At Karachi

11 minutes ago
 Who is real owner of ‘Parizaad’ house, cars us ..

Who is real owner of ‘Parizaad’ house, cars used in drama?

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th January 2022

2 hours ago
 US FBI Arrest Leader of Oath Keepers Group in Janu ..

US FBI Arrest Leader of Oath Keepers Group in January 6 Investigation - Justice ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.