Russia Has Weapon That No One Has But Not Using This Advantage in Ties With NATO- Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Russia possesses a weapon that no state in the world has, but it does not use this advantage in its dialogue with NATO, Russian lower house chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said on Friday.

"Russia has a weapon that no state in the world possesses, but we do not use this advantage in dialogue with NATO," Volodin wrote on Telegram.

The lawmaker also called on US congressmen to implement agreements reached by the sides on security consultations instead of threatening with new sanctions.