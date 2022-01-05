Russia Has Wide Choice of Military-Technical Tools to Ensure National Security - Grushko

Russia possesses a wide range of military-technical tools for ensuring its security in case the dialog with NATO regarding Moscow's legitimate concerns, including that about non-expansion of the alliance, bears no fruit, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Russia possesses a wide range of military-technical tools for ensuring its security in case the dialog with NATO regarding Moscow's legitimate concerns, including that about non-expansion of the alliance, bears no fruit, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Grushko noted that it was too early to elaborate on if significant progress on security guarantees can be reached upon the meeting of the Russia-NATO Council.

"The meeting should be convened first, and after that, a decision about what direction to move further should be made.

If we talk about a fundamental choice, the situation is more or less clear. The point is that either we go the way of eliminating the legitimate concerns of Russia, relating to the military activity of the alliance and its expansion, or we will have to opt for other ways to ensure our national security," Grushko said.

"The military-technical toolkit for this choice is quite extensive," the deputy foreign minister added.