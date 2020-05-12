UrduPoint.com
Russia Has World's Second Highest Number Of Virus Cases: AFP

Tue 12th May 2020

Russia has the world's second-highest number of coronavirus infections after reporting another 10,899 new cases on Tuesday, an AFP tally says

The new cases brought Russia's total to 232,243, surpassing the number of infections in Britain and Spain and now behind only the United States which has reported more than 1.3 million, according to the tally compiled from official sources.

Your Thoughts and Comments

