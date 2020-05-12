(@FahadShabbir)

Russia has the world's second-highest number of coronavirus infections after reporting another 10,899 new cases on Tuesday, an AFP tally says

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Russia has the world's second-highest number of coronavirus infections after reporting another 10,899 new cases on Tuesday, an AFP tally says.

The new cases brought Russia's total to 232,243, surpassing the number of infections in Britain and Spain and now behind only the United States which has reported more than 1.3 million, according to the tally compiled from official sources.