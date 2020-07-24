UrduPoint.com
Russia Health Minister Believes Country Will Lift All Coronavirus Restrictions In February

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 03:10 PM

Russia Health Minister Believes Country Will Lift All Coronavirus Restrictions in February

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday that all the restrictions for containing the coronavirus were expected to be lifted in February in the country.

"Yes, we pursue this policy.

We would like the policy of herd immunity formation, including though medical drugs, to be implemented, and then we will say with confidence that we are proceeding to the next phase of returning to the normal life that we are used to," Murashko told reporters, when asked whether the Health Ministry maintains its forecast that all the restrictions could be lifted in February.

More Stories From World

