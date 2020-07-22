Russia Health Ministry Likely to Exclude Hydroxychloroquine From COVID-19 Therapy Guidance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine has not proven efficient against the coronavirus and is likely to be excluded from the Russian Health Ministry's recommendations on treatment, the ministry's chief consultant pulmonologist, Sergey Avdeev, said on Wednesday.

"We say today that we are likely to exclude this medication from our lists, including from the seventh version [of COVID-19 treatment recommendations], the drug has not proven efficient at all," Avdeev said at a press conference.

Ritonavir is also likely to be excluded due to lack of efficiency, the expert added.

The World Health Organization has recently suspended trials of hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir and ritonavir.