Russia Health Ministry Recommends 6 Drugs Against COVID-19, 3 More Undergo Clinical Trials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The Russian Health Ministry has recommended six medications to treat coronavirus patients, and three more drugs are currently undergoing clinical trials.

"Analysis of literature on clinical experience of treating patients with atypical pneumonia related to coronaviruses SARS-CoV and MERSCoV allows to detect several etiotropic medications, which it is recommended to use in combinations.

These include chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir+ritonavir, azithromycin (combined with hydroxychloroquine), and interferons," the ministry said in its recommendations on COVID-19 prevention, diagnostics and treatment.

Umifenovir, remdesivir and favipiravir are currently going through clinical trials for potential treatment of COVID-19, the Russian Health Ministry added.