UrduPoint.com

Russia Heard No Political Statements From Germany On Nord Stream 2 Certification - Envoy

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 11:00 PM

Russia Heard No Political Statements From Germany on Nord Stream 2 Certification - Envoy

Moscow has not heard any political statements from Germany on the suspension of the certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator, Vladimir Chizhov, Russia's permanent representative to the EU, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Moscow has not heard any political statements from Germany on the suspension of the certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator, Vladimir Chizhov, Russia's permanent representative to the EU, said on Tuesday.

"So far, with regard to the official position of, first of all, Germany, which is the recipient of this Nord Stream 2 project, we have not heard any political statements in this regard," Chizhov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Chizhov also said that he did not see any links between the suspension of Nord Stream 2 certification and the migration crisis.

"I think no, I would not make such hasty conclusions. It is about certification, firstly, and secondly, not about freezing, but about suspension. Frankly, you need to figure out the reason before drawing conclusions," he said, answering the relevant question.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Germany Nord Vladimir Putin All From

Recent Stories

Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Situation on Armenian-Aze ..

Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Situation on Armenian-Azeri Border - Kremlin

8 minutes ago
 UN Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to Show Restraint Ami ..

UN Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to Show Restraint Amid Border Clashes - Spokesman

8 minutes ago
 Bitcoin Price Fell by Over 10% First Time Since En ..

Bitcoin Price Fell by Over 10% First Time Since End of October to Below $60,000

8 minutes ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Close Up 18.3% Above $1,100 ..

Gas Futures in Europe Close Up 18.3% Above $1,100 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

8 minutes ago
 Saakashvili Refuses to Stand Trial Remotely in Ill ..

Saakashvili Refuses to Stand Trial Remotely in Illegal Border Crossing Case - Ju ..

26 minutes ago
 Polish Defense Ministry Says Migrants Exploit Chil ..

Polish Defense Ministry Says Migrants Exploit Children for Assaults at Border Wi ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.