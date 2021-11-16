Russia Heard No Political Statements From Germany on Nord Stream 2 Certification - Envoy

Moscow has not heard any political statements from Germany on the suspension of the certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator, Vladimir Chizhov, Russia's permanent representative to the EU, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Moscow has not heard any political statements from Germany on the suspension of the certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator, Vladimir Chizhov, Russia's permanent representative to the EU, said on Tuesday.

"So far, with regard to the official position of, first of all, Germany, which is the recipient of this Nord Stream 2 project, we have not heard any political statements in this regard," Chizhov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Chizhov also said that he did not see any links between the suspension of Nord Stream 2 certification and the migration crisis.

"I think no, I would not make such hasty conclusions. It is about certification, firstly, and secondly, not about freezing, but about suspension. Frankly, you need to figure out the reason before drawing conclusions," he said, answering the relevant question.