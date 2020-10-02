UrduPoint.com
Russia Hears Conflicting Messages On Legal Assistance Requests On Navalny Case - Nebenzia

Russia Hears Conflicting Messages on Legal Assistance Requests on Navalny Case - Nebenzia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Russia gets conflicting messages on its requests for legal assistance in probing the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We sent, i think, three already requests -  our Prosecutor General's Office - requests on legal assistance to Germany and I think one to France to which we received no reply yet," Nebenzia said. "In fact, we hear conflicting messages on it. We are being sent to the OPCW. OPCW was also playing a game on that saying to us when we approached that it had nothing to with it and they did not cooperate with anybody, and that nobody asked them about anything while they were in fact at that time already engaging with the German authorities.

"

Nebenzia reiterated  that Russia is willing to cooperate.

"In order to start our investigation we need, according to our laws, to be provided with materials that would allow us to open such investigation," he underscored . "As long as these materials are not provided we only can conduct the so-called pre-investigation which is being held."

Russian opposition figure Navalny was flown to Berlin in August after what his supporters said was a poisoning. German authorities said that traces of a nerve agent were found in his system. However, doctors in Russia said they found no signs of toxins prior to his departure. Moscow denied any involvement and has repeatedly asked for evidence to be handed over to no avail.

