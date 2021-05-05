UrduPoint.com
Russia Helped Restore Nearly 1,000 Schools, Over 250 Hospitals In Syria - Defense Ministry

Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

LATAKIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) The Russian military is helping Syrian authorities restore infrastructure in 345 settlements of the war-torn Arab country, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Wednesday, adding that almost 1,000 schools and more than 250 hospitals had been rebuilt since 2018.

"Since July 18, 2018, in total, in the Syrian Arab Republic: 983 educational and 253 medical institutions, 4,925 residential buildings, 24.5 km [15.2 miles] of water supply networks, 4 wells with drinking water were restored, one cultural and leisure facility, two administrative buildings, 0.1 km of sidewalk," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

It added that six bridges and 1,748 kilometers of highways had been repaired.

"[A total of] 1,457.32 km of power lines were laid; 264 water supply facilities, 323 bakeries, 817 electrical substations, three gas stations, and 14,453 industrial enterprises were put into operation," the ministry noted.

Infrastructure restoration work is currently underway in the provinces of Aleppo, Damascus, Deir ez-Zor, Latakia, Hama, Homs, Deraa, as-Suwayda, Quneitra and ar-Raqqa.

Syria has been in the grip of an armed conflict since 2011. Though victory over the Islamic State (a terrorist group banned in Russia) was announced in 2017, anti-terrorist missions are ongoing in certain areas of Syria and Iraq. Current priorities include political reconciliation, restoration of the country and the return of refugees.

