UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Helping Allies Airlift Citizens From Third Countries - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 01:20 AM

Russia Helping Allies Airlift Citizens From Third Countries - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) Russia has been assisting allied post-Soviet countries in bringing their coronavirus-stranded citizens back from third countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"When asked to, we help members of the Commonwealth of Independent States evacuate their nationals from far-off countries aboard planes operated by Russian airlines," the statement read.

Russia has restricted inbound flights in an effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, but the ministry said that rescue flights carrying Commonwealth citizens are waived from these restrictions if they take connecting flights home.

Related Topics

Russia From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eurozone Countries Agree on Recovery Fund, But Det ..

1 hour ago

Italy extends lockdown despite business pressure

1 hour ago

COVID-19: Asian Development Bank funded first cons ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 49,000 additional ..

2 hours ago

Italy's Conte Vows to Reject ESM Loans in COVID-19 ..

1 hour ago

AEK fan breaks lockdown rule, gets season ticket

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.