Russia Helping Allies Airlift Citizens From Third Countries - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) Russia has been assisting allied post-Soviet countries in bringing their coronavirus-stranded citizens back from third countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"When asked to, we help members of the Commonwealth of Independent States evacuate their nationals from far-off countries aboard planes operated by Russian airlines," the statement read.

Russia has restricted inbound flights in an effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, but the ministry said that rescue flights carrying Commonwealth citizens are waived from these restrictions if they take connecting flights home.